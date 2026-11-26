MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, Nov 27 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced central contracts for eight women cricketers for the 2026/27 season, with skipper Fatima Sana and senior spinner Sadia Iqbal featured in Category A.

The 24-year-old Fatima has been rewarded for her consistent performances with both bat and ball. She recently became the first Pakistani woman cricketer to feature in The Hundred in England and the Women's Big Bash in Australia.

Sadia, meanwhile, has retained her place among Pakistan's leading performers. The left-arm spinner has previously topped the ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu and Sidra Amin have been placed in Category B in recognition of their consistent performances and contributions across formats.

The opening duo of Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas have been included in Category C alongside experienced campaigner Ayesha Zafar. Their inclusion reflects their strong recent domestic and international performances, as well as the team's future requirements.

"The contracts will run until 30 June, 2027. The categories have been determined after considering the players' recent form and fitness. Fitness assessments will be conducted regularly, with centrally contracted players required to maintain the prescribed fitness standards throughout the contract period," PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan, who won the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Japan, recently featured in the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, where they finished fourth in the Super Six stage.

The 10-team competition was held in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, from November 12 to 25. Pakistan were making their debut in the tournament, which was launched in 2025.

Muneeba was leading the side with Ayesha as her deputy. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu spearheaded the bowling attack.

Pakistan women's central contracts (2026/27)

Category A: Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

Category B: Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Sidra Amin

Category C: Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Sadaf Shamas