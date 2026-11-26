Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Top-seeded mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the ongoing Syed Modi India International 2026 badminton tournament on Thursday. Dhruv-Tanisha suffered a straight-games defeat to world number 61 Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi of Malaysia by 22-20, 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinals, as per Olympics. The seventh-seeded mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K also made an exit, losing to Indonesia's M. Nawaf Khoiriyansyah and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil 21-16, 21-15. Bhavya Chhabra and Aditi Bhatt also bowed out of the competition, going down 21-11, 21-14 to England's second-seeded pair of Callum Hemming and Estelle van Leeuwen. However, Indian challenge was kept alive by wins from Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan (in mixed doubles) by 22-20, 21-23, 21-14 over compatriots Ayush Makhija and Anagha Aravinda Pai, and Viraj Kuvale and Rutaparna Panda's win over France's Gregoire Deschamp and Denmark's Iben Bergstein 16-21, 21-13, 21-17.

Also, four Indian shuttlers made it to the women's singles quarterfinals, with second-seeded Tanvi Sharma beating Indonesia's Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari 18-21, 21-18, 21-18. Tanvi had earlier captured her first-ever BWF World Tour title at Taipei Open this year. Unnati Hooda also outclassed USA's Ishika Jaiswal 21-14, 21-18, while Tasnim Mir stunned the sixth-seeded Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-19, 21-15. Anmol Kharb made it to the final eight with a 21-16, 21-15 win over compatriot Ashmita Chaliha, who won the Korea Masters earlier this year. Among the ones who bowed out of the tournament in the pre-quarters were Tanya Hemanth, Rakshitha Ramraj and Isharani Baruah. Tanya Hemanth was defeated 21-16, 13-21, 21-13 by Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, while eighth seed Isharani Baruah went down 21-9, 9-21, 21-17 to Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi. Rakshitha Ramraj lost 21-13, 21-19 to top seed Riko Gunji of Japan.

In the women's doubles competition, the top-seeded defending champions pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made it to the quarterfinals with an easy 21-9, 21-8 victory over compatriots Shreya Balaji and Pranavi Natarajan. Eighth seeded pairing of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam also advanced after recovering from a one game deficit to beat Manya Ralhan and Reshika Uthayasooriyan 16-21, 21-12, 21-19. In the men's singles, Tushar Suveer was the only Indian to progress to the quarter-finals, beating Shashwat Dalal 21-14, 21-12 to secure his place in the final eight.