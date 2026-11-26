Los Angeles [US], November 27 (ANI): Actress Melissa Gilbert has expressed gratitude to friends, family and fans who stood by her and her husband, actor Timothy Busfield, during a difficult year marked by child sex abuse allegations against him, People reported. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, the 62-year-old 'Little House on the Prairie' star shared a photograph of a painted turkey surrounded by fruits and vegetables, including pumpkins, corn, grapes and tomatoes, on her social media account.

In her heartfelt message, Gilbert thanked those who supported the couple throughout the legal proceedings and helped them during challenging times, according to People.“This Thanksgiving I'm incredibly grateful for all those who came running toward us this year,” she began.“To those who checked in, took care of our home and animals when we were away, came to hearings, fed us, housed us, spoke up, testified, wrote letters, listened, comforted us, held our hands and checked in regularly, we love you,” she wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa E. Gilbert (@melissagilbertofficial)

Expressing gratitude towards the legal team representing her husband, Gilbert also acknowledged their continued efforts in the case.“Our undying gratitude also, to our extraordinary team who bravely fought and continue to fight so hard for what is right and true. On this day, as we all acknowledge the blessings in our lives, we send our love and eternal gratitude to each and every one of you,” she added. She concluded the post with the hashtags“Thanksgiving,”“Gratitude” and“Blessed.”

Gilbert's Thanksgiving message comes nearly a month after a New Mexico District Court judge granted Busfield's motion to quash his indictment on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, People reported. According to court documents obtained by the publication, Busfield had challenged the indictment, citing alleged procedural violations during the grand jury proceedings. However, the judge's decision to quash the indictment does not prevent prosecutors from pursuing the allegations against him again. Following the court's decision, Busfield's civil attorney told People,“Tim said from the beginning that he was innocent. That he would fight to prove his innocence. And he did.”

After the development, Gilbert shared another Instagram post featuring the cryptic quote,“So shines a good deed in a weary world.” The line is also spoken by actor Gene Wilder in the 1971 film“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, as per the outlet. The“Guest Artist” actress, who married Busfield in 2013, has publicly defended her husband throughout the proceedings. During an April appearance on“Good Morning America”, Gilbert described Busfield as the“last person in the world who would hurt a child”.

She also spoke about the emotional toll the allegations had taken on their family.“Our life as we knew it is done,” she said during the interview.“We are grieving what we had, all of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects. For Tim, it's done. He's cancelled. Even if he's exonerated, he will always be that guy. [He's] the last person in the world who would hurt a child. And believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he'd have a lot more to worry about than prison,” according to People.“This has been the most traumatising experience of our lives,” she added, according to People. Gilbert's latest Thanksgiving post reflects her appreciation for those who supported the couple during the legal proceedings and the difficult period surrounding the allegations against Busfield. (ANI)