Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Sidharth Nath Singh criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his party's manifesto, accusing the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of presiding over a decline in law and order during his tenure. Speaking to reporters, Singh dismissed the SP's policy pledges and demanded accountability from Yadav regarding organised crime in the state, linking the rise of criminal syndicates directly to the previous SP administration. "Those in the mafia deserve to be completely wiped out. Akhilesh Yadav, it was during your tenure that these mafia elements emerged. It was your own people, members of the SP, who shook hands with these goons. Since you cannot change the past, the least you could do is apologise,” Sidharth Nath Singh told ANI. He further questioned the credibility of the SP's promises on social welfare and public security, alleging that the party's governance conduct contradicted its current political messaging. Challenging Yadav to address women's safety and key voter concerns, Singh characterised the opposition's manifesto as but a collection of deceptions.“Akhilesh Yadav needs to explain how women's safety can be ensured when, under your watch, women were left vulnerable. Your conduct shows no genuine concern for the safety of women, the welfare of farmers, or the future of the youth. It would be better if you spoke less about your manifesto, which is nothing but a collection of deceptions." The remarks came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav released the party's manifesto, "PDA Ka Prannpatra," stating that "Acche Din" promised by the BJP never came, while "Bure Din" are about to go away.

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan refuted suggestions of any resentment within the opposition alliance over the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto. "No, there is nothing like that. It is all false. It is a manifesto of the Samajwadi Party; what resentment can one have? Our alliance will continue," he said. Meanwhile, the political battleground for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections sharpened significantly on Thursday as the SP rolled out its election manifesto, 'PDA Ka Pranpatra', prompting an immediate and fierce counter-offensive from the ruling BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pitched the document as a blueprint for social justice, youth empowerment, and agrarian relief, declaring that "PDA will now form its own government", the BJP-led coalition dismissed the pledges as a desperate bundle of false promises designed to mask the party's record on law and order and dynastic politics.

Targeting young voters and job aspirants, the Samajwadi Party has promised 25 lakh government jobs over five years alongside a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates. Under its 'Social Justice' plank, the party said it would conduct a caste census in Uttar Pradesh and follow a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against Dalits, backward communities, minority communities, women, and children. Key promises include allocating 20 per cent of the budget under the Special Component Plan for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, reimbursing fees for backward, Dalit, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students in reserved seats at private schools, creating a Dalit Development Council chaired by the Chief Minister, launching a Dalit Startup Fund, filling backlog vacancies, and ensuring 50 per cent reservation for Dalits and PDA in government contracts up to the specified limit. The SP would release a separate election manifesto for women, SP MP Dimple Yadav said, while highlighting issues of inflation, healthcare, education, infrastructure and urban cleanliness. Speaking after the release of the party's election manifesto, Dimple Yadav said,“Negative people only talk negative things. Look at inflation today, look at healthcare today, look at education today, or look at infrastructure, and all the filth spread across cities; the people in power will not speak on these issues but will keep making absurd statements. A special manifesto for women will be released separately by the Samajwadi Party.” The SP is slated to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. The two parties are continuing discussions to reach an agreement on seat-sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP is eyeing a return to power after two back-to-back electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 polls. In the last elections, the party won 111 seats. (ANI)