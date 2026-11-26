An emotional incident at Delhi airport has drawn attention to the difficulties faced by passengers after a SpiceJet flight delay left a grieving son struggling to reach home following his father's death.

The passenger was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Patna when repeated delays disrupted his journey. With his father's last rites approaching, he was seen pleading with airport staff to help him reach his destination.

A video of the incident, shared on Instagram by Yash Dabas, president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), shows the passenger breaking down in front of airline employees.

In the emotional footage, the man can be heard saying that his father had passed away and repeatedly requesting the staff to help him get home.

The situation became particularly distressing as other passengers also waited amid the flight disruption.

DUSU President Questions SpiceJet Staff Over Delay

Yash Dabas, who recorded the incident, confronted SpiceJet ground staff over the prolonged delay and questioned the airline's handling of the situation.

Pointing towards the airport's flight information display, Dabas highlighted that the flight to Patna was supposed to depart from Gate 34, but boarding had not started.

He also questioned why airlines continued accepting bookings if they were unable to operate flights according to their schedules.

In the video, Dabas expressed his anger over the possibility of a son missing his father's last rites because of the disruption.

Sharing the footage on social media, he criticised the airline for putting passengers through such distress.

He urged SpiceJet to take responsibility, demonstrate accountability and show compassion towards travellers dealing with emergencies.

The incident has since drawn attention to the importance of timely communication and passenger assistance, particularly when travellers are dealing with personal emergencies.

SpiceJet Faces Fresh Scrutiny Over Flight Disruptions

The latest incident comes at a time when SpiceJet has been facing scrutiny over operational disruptions.

Earlier in November, passengers travelling from Delhi to Mumbai encountered significant inconvenience after their November 19 flight was delayed for several hours before eventually being cancelled. The disruption reportedly led to confrontations between frustrated travellers and airline employees.

The airline's operational difficulties have also attracted attention from aviation stakeholders. According to India Today's report, SpiceJet was operating with only five aircraft despite having a fleet of nearly 50 aircraft on paper.

On November 22, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) urged the government to intervene in the airline's ongoing financial and operational crisis, citing concerns about its potential implications for aviation safety.

The latest airport incident has once again raised questions about passenger experience, flight management and the responsibility airlines have towards travellers during unexpected disruptions.

For the grieving passenger, however, the delay was about much more than an inconvenient journey. It was a desperate attempt to reach home during one of the most difficult moments of his life.