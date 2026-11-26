MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Dujiangyan River Strategy Forum has been held in Dujiangyan, Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China from November 25 to 26. Co-hosted by the Xinhua News Agency Sichuan Branch and the Sichuan Provincial Water Resources Department, the forum seeks to promote exchanges and dialogue between Chinese and foreign water civilizations and facilitate mutual learning on river governance experience. Huadian Jinsha River Upstream Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. has showcased the achievements of the Jinsha River Upstream Hydro-Wind-Solar Integrated Base at the China River Governance Achievements Exhibition held concurrently with the forum.

Huadian Jinsha River Upstream Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. Features at River Strategy Forum

At the thematic dialogue session "Rivers of Life," Li Chenhua, Deputy Chief Economist of Huadian Jinsha River Upstream Hydropower Development Co., Ltd., delivered a speech titled Pursuing the Coordinated Development of Energy and Ecological Conservation, sharing the company's pragmatic measures for balancing development and conservation in river basin development.

"Since the launch of development on the upper reaches of the Jinsha River, we have adhered to the coordinated development of energy and ecological conservation," Li said. At the planning level, the project has prioritized conservation coordination by formulating an ecological conservation implementation plan, clarifying conservation responsibilities and timelines, and designating in advance more than 600 kilometers of protected river segments for fish habitats on main and tributary streams, so as to preserve the ecological pattern from the source.

During the planning and construction phase, Huadian Jinsha River Upstream Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. fully considered ecological conservation needs. On the main stream, to protect fish spawning grounds in the Bachu River, the company proactively shifted the dam axis of the Batang Hydropower Station 160 meters upstream and optimized the layout of the powerhouse tailrace and flood discharge facilities, thereby avoiding the estuary area to the greatest extent and preserving the ecological functions of riparian zones. On the tributaries, the entire Zangqu River basin has been designated as fish habitat. This habitat protection initiative was included in China's position paper for the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity and featured at a China Pavilion side event at the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference, serving as a model for river basin conservation. Four small hydropower stations on the Moqu and Xiequ rivers were dismantled, restoring fish migration corridors that had been blocked for years. An integrated space-air-ground monitoring system covering the Zangqu River has now been put in place, enabling real-time tracking of hydrological conditions, water quality, and fish activities.

Hydropower development has not only brought sustained green electricity but has also played a role in safety and flood control through reservoir storage and regulation. According to the company, six of the seven planned hydropower stations in the Sichuan-Xizang section of the upper Jinsha River have been approved, and three have been completed and put into operation. Once all are completed, the total reservoir capacity will reach 10.58 billion cubic meters. In the event of floods triggered by extreme weather or geological disasters, the reservoir cluster of the basin's hydropower stations can respond rapidly through joint dispatch, early pre-release, and emergency interception to mitigate flood impacts. Supported by digital twin technology, the flood evolution in the basin can also be simulated end-to-end, effectively attenuating flood peaks and retaining floodwater.

From the thousand-year-old water governance wisdom of Dujiangyan - "adapting to local conditions and harnessing the natural flow" - to the construction practice of synchronizing development and protection in hydropower projects on the upper Jinsha River, Chinese enterprises are exploring a coordinated path for energy development and ecological conservation with pragmatic actions, and providing practical examples worthy of reference for the sustainable river governance worldwide.

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