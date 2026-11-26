MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Delhi Police have apprehended three accused, including a child in conflict with law (CCL), in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed following a quarrel in the Shakurpur village area, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 26 after an altercation between the victim, identified as Naushad, and the accused over a minor issue. The dispute reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, during which the teenager was stabbed.

The injured boy was immediately rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, following which a murder case was registered at Subhash Place Police Station.

An FIR (No. 659/26) dated November 26 was registered under Sections 103(1), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, police apprehended three accused, including two juveniles and a 21-year-old man identified as Atikur Rahman.

Police said further investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining accused and establish the individual roles of all those involved in the crime.

In another murder-related development, Delhi Police on November 26 arrested a 26-year-old man wanted in a murder case following a brief exchange of fire in the Third Pushta area on the intervening night of November 25 and 26.

The accused, identified as Amaan Gazi alias Nasir Kamaal, alias Amaan, alias Pehalwan, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was intercepted by the Special Staff near a cremation ground between Nanak Sar and Third Pushta around 11.30 p.m. Police said he opened fire at the team, with a bullet hitting Constable Mukesh's bulletproof jacket. The police retaliated, injuring the accused in his left leg.

Earlier, on November 23, police had apprehended Ramu, 54, from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a 28-year-old murder case in which a 22-year-old youth was strangled to death in Delhi's Budh Vihar in 1998.