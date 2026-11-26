MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, praising his contribution to strengthening India's education system and furthering sustainability, while wishing him a long and healthy life.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted Joshi's role in the education sector and his efforts towards promoting sustainability.

“Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Ji. He is playing a pivotal role in strengthening India's education apparatus. At the same time, his work in furthering sustainability is also commendable. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,” PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his birthday wishes to Joshi, appreciating his commitment to public service and contribution towards advancing the government's vision of public welfare and development.

“Warm birthday greetings to Union Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad Ji. Your commitment to public service and dedicated efforts for the same are advancing Modi Ji's vision of the welfare and progress of the people. Praying for your long and healthy life,” HM Shah wrote on X.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his birthday greetings to the senior BJP leader, praying for his good health and long life.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the senior member of the BJP family and dedicated politician, the Honorable Union Minister, Shri @JoshiPralhad ji. May Mother Mookambika Devi bless you with a glorious, long and healthy life-this is my prayer,” CM Yogi posted.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her wishes to Joshi, highlighting his political experience and guidance and expressing hope that his contributions would continue to support the country's development.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to the Hon'ble Union Minister for Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Shri @JoshiPralhad ji. May your extensive political experience and guidance continue to drive the nation's development and the pursuit of public welfare. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and a long life,” she wrote on X.