Bihar MLA Anant Singh has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a video from his daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding celebrations went viral. The clip shows the Mokama legislator appearing to kick his driver while standing through the sunroof of an SUV and greeting guests gathered around the vehicle.

The incident reportedly took place on November 25 during the wedding festivities in Nadwan village, in Bihar's Patna district. In the widely circulated footage, Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', is seen standing through the sunroof of a vehicle as supporters and guests gather around to catch a glimpse of him. He waves at the crowd, acknowledging people surrounding the SUV.

However, the otherwise celebratory moment takes an unexpected turn when Singh appears to lose his temper and kicks the person seated behind the steering wheel. The brief interaction has attracted considerable attention, with social media users questioning his behaviour towards the driver. The exact reason behind the apparent gesture remains unclear.

Watch the viral video here:

Anant Singh kicked his driver while the car was moving. Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 26, 2026

Also Read:'Koi Cinema Thodi Hai': 52 Horses, 50 Lakh Gulab Jamuns! Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Turns Into Grand Bihar Mela (WATCH)

Anant Singh's Driver Video Goes Viral

The video was shared on X by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh on November 26 and quickly gained traction. The post carried the caption:

"Anant Singh kicked his driver while the car was moving."

The footage has triggered discussions online, with viewers sharing different opinions about the MLA's conduct. The incident has also become another talking point from the high-profile wedding celebrations.

Anant Singh's Daughter's Lavish Wedding

The viral video comes amid widespread attention surrounding Shivangi Singh's wedding, held on November 25 in Nadwan village. The celebrations reportedly attracted thousands of guests and featured elaborate arrangements, including a grand food spread, luxury vehicles and a horse race.

The horse race reportedly featured more than 20 horses brought from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. A Mahindra Thar SUV was announced as the prize for the winner.

The wedding also made headlines for its large turnout and traffic congestion around the venue. Several videos from the celebrations have been circulating on social media, drawing attention to the scale of the event.

Anant Singh, who represents Mokama in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, is popularly referred to as 'Chhote Sarkar'. While his daughter's wedding was already generating considerable online buzz, the latest driver-related video has added another controversy to the celebrations.

The clip continues to circulate, although the circumstances behind the apparent altercation have not been established.

Also Read:'We Became Friends in Jail': Bihar MLA Anant Singh's Guest's Remark at Daughter's Wedding Goes Viral (WATCH)