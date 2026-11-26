MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sherfane Rutherford's stunning half-century helped the MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 36 runs in the ILT20 on Thursday.

Rutherford hit 51 off just 18 balls and Nicholas Pooran made an unbeaten 42 to guide MI Emirates to a big score of 207 for four at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Recommended For You

The UAE's Muhammad Waseem (41) also played an important knock as the Knight Riders bowlers struggled to cope with the aggressive MI Emirates batting.

In reply, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders managed only 171/7 in 20 overs with UAE youngster Alishan Sharafu and veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali making 36 each.

MI Emirates bowlers maintained a tight line with veteran UAE medium pace Zahoor Khan (2/38) earning crucial breakthroughs by dismissing the dangerous opener Finn Allen (26) and number five Moen (36).

Afghan star spinner Rashid Khan (4-1-13-1) also delivered an outstanding spell.

But it was Rutherford's batting onslaught which made the biggest difference.

"(Kieron) Pollard and I had a chat about how you have more time than you think, and Pooran and I spoke about taking it deep," Rutherford said after winning the man-of-the-match award.

"We were looking at 179-180, but the last two overs changed the game. I enjoyed it a lot, and I didn't realise it was three sixes in a row. It was good of Pollard to come in and finish it off."

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders skipper Jason Holder said the better team won the contest.

"We were outplayed and a little flat. We bounced back nicely in the middle phase of our bowling innings but lost it at the back end," he said.

"It's about executing better with bat and ball, and we didn't take a couple of chances early. We are a lot better than what we showed today, and I'm not worried. We'll assess when we review the game, and I wouldn't change anything I did today."

On Wednesday, Dubai Capitals (164/7) beat defending champions Desert Vipers (119 all out) by 45 runs.

Gulf Giants lead the table in the six-team IPL-style franchise league with four points, having won their first two matches.

On Friday, Dubai Capitals will take on Sharjah Warriorz at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Brief scores

MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 36 runs

MI Emirates 207/4 in 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 51, Nicholas Pooran 42*, Muhammad Waseem 41, Sunil Narine 1 for 11, Abdullah Tarakhail 2 for 44)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 171/7 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 36, Moeen Ali 36, Finn Allen 26, Zahoor Khan 2 for 38, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 for 43)

Player of the match: Sherfane Rutherford

Shamar Joseph leads Gulf Giants to second straight ILT20 win Babar announces ILT20 arrival with match-winning knock in Sharjah ILT20: UAE's Rohid shines as Knight Riders make winning start

ALSO READ