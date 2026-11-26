MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Energy announced this evening that a Nepalese worker has died and several others of various nationalities have sustained injuries of varying severity following an attack on an oil refinery in Jazan region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by a hostile aerial projectile.

An official source at the Ministry of Energy stated that the oil refinery in Jazan region was targeted on Thursday by a hostile aerial projectile, which caused a fire, since brought under control, and led to the temporary suspension of some of the refinery's operational activities.

The source explained that, according to preliminary information, this criminal attack resulted in the death of a Nepalese worker and left several others of various nationalities with injuries of varying severity, noting that the injured are currently receiving necessary medical care.

The source added that emergency teams and specialized technical crews responded immediately following the attack, with efforts underway to assess the damage and verify the safety of the facilities in coordination with relevant authorities.

The source expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Earlier this evening, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that Jazan refinery had been targeted in an attack by Houthi group.