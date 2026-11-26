(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Laurent-Perrier Group Tours-sur-Marne, 27 November 2026 Financial press release Results for the first half of the 2026-2027 financial year Laurent-Perrier: Slight increase in revenue

and continued high profitability The financial statements for the first half of the 2026-2027 financial year, ended 30 September 2026, were approved by the Management Board at its meeting held on 23 November 2026 and reviewed on 24 November 2026 by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Mr Patrick THOMAS. Key consolidated financial data:

In millions of Euros

As at 30 September 2026 1st half

of FY

2025-2026

(1 April 2025 -

30 September 2025) 1st half

of FY

2026-2027

(1 April 2026 -

30 September 2026) Change vs FY N-1 Champagne sales 133.3 138.7 +4% Group revenue 134 138.8 +3.6% Operating profit 36.6 32.9 -10.2% Operating margin % (*) 27.5% 23.7% -3.8 pts Net profit attributable to the Group 23.1 21.0 -9.1% Earnings per share (in euros) 3.94 3.61 -€0.33 Operating cash flow (**) -4.7 -2.3 +2.4

* Margin calculated on champagne sales only.

** Cash generated from operating activities less net investments.

Commenting on the half-year results, Mr Stéphane Dalyac, Chairman of the Management Board, said:

“In a mixed champagne market environment, the Laurent-Perrier Group is reporting an increase in revenue and a decline in half-year profit. While maintaining its commercial margin through its value-driven policy, the Group has decided to continue investing in support of its brands, its sales teams, and the quality of its champagnes. As a result, net profit stands at €21 million, down 9.1%.

The Group is gaining market share while maintaining a high operating margin.

The Laurent-Perrier Group therefore continues to rely on the strength of its brands and the talent and commitment of its teams to maintain its pricing discipline and stay the course of its value-driven strategy.”

Revenue trends :

During the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026, the champagne market recorded a 3.6% increase in shipment volumes compared with the previous financial year. Over the same period, the Group recorded a 4.7% increase in sales volumes compared with the first half of the previous financial year.

Over the first nine months of the calendar year, the champagne market grew by 3.2% and the Group's sales by 5.6%, although this is not indicative of revenue trends for the full financial year.

Against this backdrop, the strength of the Group's brands and the quality of its champagnes enable it to pursue its value-driven policy. The differing growth rates of the high end and core ranges resulted in a negative price/mix effect of 0.6% over the half-year period, combined with a positive volume effect of 4.7%.

Consolidated revenue for the first half of the year (champagne sales) therefore amounted to €138.7 million at current exchange rates.

Profit trends :

During the first half of the 2026-2027 financial year, the Group continued to make long-term investments, particularly in support of its brands and in business development. This investment in enhancing the value of sales contributes to the long-term strength of the brands. The Group's operating margin reached 23.7% at current exchange rates. Net profit attributable to the Group amounted to €21 million at current exchange rates, down 9.1%, and thus accounted for 15.2% of consolidated revenue.

Change in operating cash flow and financial structure :

The working capital requirement continued to improve slightly (the reduction in inventories being partly offset by a decrease in trade payables), with the change in operating cash flow standing at -€2.3 million compared with -€4.7 million as at 30 September 2025.

Against a backdrop of rising interest rates, the reduction in the Group's net debt (*), from €236.8 million as at 30 September 2025 to €228 million as at 30 September 2026, is particularly significant, as it reduces the burden of finance costs accordingly. The interim consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2026 thus reaffirms the strength of the Group's financial structure. Equity attributable to the Group amounted to €668 million, while net debt (*) stood at €228 million, taking into account cash and cash equivalents of €43.4 million. The gearing ratio remained at an excellent level, standing at 0.34 as at 30 September 2026 compared with 0.31 as at 31 March 2026.

(*) Net debt: non-current financial liabilities + current financial liabilities – cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook :

The published results for the first half of the year cannot be extrapolated to the full 2026-2027 financial year. Indeed, the geopolitical environment and the economic situation in a number of the Group's key markets call for considerable caution regarding the outlook for the coming months.

The Laurent-Perrier Group continues to implement its business plan with both vigilance and confidence, while maintaining its value strategy, which is built upon four essential pillars:

- A unique expertise dedicated to creating exceptional champagnes;

- A portfolio of renowned and complementary brands,

- High-quality sourcing supported by a policy of strong partnerships; and

- A well-controlled global distribution network.

Laurent-Perrier est l'un des rares groupes familiaux de Maisons de champagne cotés en Bourse, qui soit dédié exclusivement au champagne et focalisé sur le haut de gamme. Il dispose d'un large portefeuille de produits renommés pour leur qualité, autour des marques Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte et Champagne de Castellane.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Bloomberg: LPE:FP

Reuters: LPER.PA

Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. Main index CAC All Shares

It is included in the composition of the EnterNext© indices PEA-PME 150 and

Euronext® FAMILY BUSINESS.

Nathalie Dubecq

Laurent-Perrier Group

Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

The consolidated financial statements for the first half of the 2026-2027 financial year have been subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors (KPMG and Forvis Mazars). All the corresponding financial data is available in the 2026-2027 half-year financial report, which will shortly be published on the Laurent-Perrier Group's financial website:





Appendices

Analysis of champagne revenue

1 st half

of FY 2026-2027

(1 April 2026 - 30 September 2026) Champagne revenue (€m) 138.7 Change (%) vs FY N-1 Total change +4% o/w volume effect +4.7% o/w price/mix effect -0.6% o/w exchange rate effect -0.1%

Consolidated balance sheet items

Group - in €m As at 30 September 2025 As at 30 September 2026 Equity attributable

to the Group 640.4 668 Net debt 236.8 228 Inventories and work in progress 751.7 738.1

Financial calendar

2026-2027 annual results: 28 May 2027

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