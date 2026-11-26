MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Friday as investors turned cautious after a recent rally amid rising crude oil prices and global trade uncertainties.

Sensex started the trading session at 84,093.24, down 0.28 per cent or about 200 points, while Nifty opened at 25,839.25, down 45.25 points or 0.17 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, metal stocks emerged as top gainers as Nifty Metal rose nearly 2 per cent.

Consumer durables, cement, realty and healthcare indices gained up to 0.87 per cent.

On the other hand, information technology (IT) stocks remained under pressure with Nifty IT declining nearly 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, market experts said that the domestic market continues to display resilience, largely due to sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) buying and improving fundamentals.

"The market is exhibiting resilience imparted mainly by sustained FII buying, supported by improving fundamentals. Since domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are also receiving consistent fund inflows, they too have remained active buyers in the market. This institutional support from both FIIs and DIIs augurs well for equities," they said.

On the technical front, analysts said the Nifty's move into the 25,900-26,000 zone has encountered resistance. A break below the 25,750 level could expose the index to further downside towards 25,300, while sustaining above 25,850 may pave the way for a sharp move towards 26,300.

On Thursday, foreign investors extended their buying streak for a 12th consecutive session, purchasing equities worth Rs 5,843 crore on a net basis. Domestic institutional investors also remained aggressive buyers, investing Rs 5,630 crore in Indian equities.

However, analysts cautioned that several macroeconomic headwinds continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Brent crude oil has climbed above $96 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns over imported inflation for India.

In addition, fresh tariff proposals from the US have added to uncertainty surrounding global trade, prompting investors to adopt a cautious stance.

"Given these headwinds, there is limited room for a sustained market rally. A consolidation phase appears likely in the near term," the market experts noted.

In addition, Asian markets extended their recovery, supported by renewed investor interest in artificial intelligence-related stocks after weeks of volatility.