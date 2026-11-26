MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating Thanksgiving with a heart full of gratitude, calling this year's festivities particularly special as she gets to watch her own show with her family, something she once only dreamt of as a little girl growing up in New York.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote a note about the significance of the occasion, recalling how she would spend every Thanksgiving watching West Side Story with her mother and sisters, dreaming of one day becoming a performer.

Sharing a glimpse of her Thanksgiving, Lopez wrote:“Woke up grateful in a house full of family, my kids sleeping down the hall, back home from college for the weekend, and ready to cook and partake in all of the traditions of the day, but the most important one I'm thinking about today is gratitude.

"This day has always been about gratitude, and I've never been more grateful for all of the love in my life and the beautiful life that I live alongside my loved ones. Tonight is extra special because when I was a little girl growing up in New York, I dreamed of this day more than any other."

"Every year, Thanksgiving was when I used to sit in front of the TV and watch West Side Story with my mother and my sisters and dream of one day being able to sing and dance and act and be there myself."

Years later, Lopez said she is experiencing a full-circle moment as she sits on the couch with her own family to watch The JLo Show on the very same day.

She mentioned:“And today, I get to sit in front of the TV with my family and watch my own show at the very same time on the very same day, so to say it's a full-circle moment is an understatement; it is a literal dream realized. I am so grateful to all of you for being on this journey with me all these years.”

“It brings tears to my eyes to think about all of the love we've been able to share over all these years and all of the good times. It all culminates tonight. We're on the couch and ready to watch!

"Thank you so much for everything, and thank you for tuning in to THE JLO SHOW. Don't forget to tag me in your watch party photos and I'll reshare. I love you all beyond words.”