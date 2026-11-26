MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 27 (IANS) When Hiya Patel arrived at Ohio State University from India, Thanksgiving meant an invitation to someone else's celebration. This year, she helped extend that welcome to hundreds of others.

The fourth-year psychology student served as student chair for the university's Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday, a gathering that brought more than 1,000 students, staff and faculty together at the Ohio Union, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Patel recalled attending a friend's Thanksgiving dinner as a freshman, when the holiday was still unfamiliar. She subsequently began hosting Friendsgiving gatherings - celebrations shared with friends - before helping organize the university event this year.

“It's a special day,” Patel told the newspaper.“To be thankful and share a meal is something I experienced here at Ohio State.”

Her experience captures a quieter side of the American holiday: students thousands of miles from their families finding company through an invitation, a university dinner or friends who also stayed behind.

At Northwestern University in Illinois, first-year student Aditi Madhukar Dhakappa, from Bengaluru, was preparing to experience her first Thanksgiving with friends.

Returning to India for the short break would mean expensive international tickets and a journey that could take more than 20 hours, she told the student publication North by Northwestern in a report published Wednesday.

Instead, she looked forward to experiencing the holiday and taking time to reflect.

The university's Quest+ chapter, which supports first-generation and low-income students, had organized its annual Questgiving dinner for Thursday. Plans included turkey, pumpkin pie, vegan options and board and card games at the East Foster-Walker dining hall.

Faculty member Myrna Garcia also planned to open her apartment in Allison Hall for a Thanksgiving brunch for students living in the university's South Area.

Other universities arranged introductions beyond campus.

Yale's Thanksgiving at Home program invited international students and scholars to spend the holiday with local host families.

By the holiday week, the university's international students office said the program had reached capacity and registration had closed. Its arrangements included matching guests with hosts ahead of Thanksgiving, with some gatherings taking place outside New Haven.

Boston College runs a similar program, matching international students with faculty, staff and administrators who welcome them into their homes. The university describes the gatherings as an opportunity to exchange customs and ideas while taking part in American life.

At Ohio State, the tradition began on a much smaller scale. In 1991, Larry Williamson, then director of the university's Hale Black Cultural Center, suggested a potluck after learning that students would be alone for Thanksgiving, the Dispatch reported.

A few dozen people attended that first gathering. This year, Patel was among those helping another generation of students find a place at the table.