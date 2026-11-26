MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) More than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and stakeholder groups participated in the pre-Budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to an official statement.

The recommendations focused on promoting innovation-led growth, expanding employment opportunities, strengthening social and economic infrastructure, and building a more resilient and future-ready economy.

The participants included industry associations, domain experts, leaders of India Inc, academics, youth representatives and practitioners from Agriculture and Rural Development; Manufacturing; MSMEs and Startups; Capital Markets and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Information Technology; Infrastructure, Energy and Sustainability; Employment and Labour; Housing, Urbanisation and Culture; Health and Social Issues; Research & Development and Higher Education; School Education, Vocational Education, Skilling and Sports; Youth Affairs; and Economics.

According to the statement, Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser; senior officials of the Ministry of Finance; and Secretaries of Ministries and Departments concerned also participated in the discussions.

Stakeholders emphasised the need for reforms that can further accelerate economic growth while ensuring broad-based and inclusive development.

The consultations generated a wide range of forward-looking recommendations aimed at strengthening India's human capital, innovation ecosystem, manufacturing competitiveness, agricultural productivity, housing security, and educational outcomes.

Among the key suggestions received were measures to promote the domestic manufacturing of biofertilisers and advanced biotechnology-based agricultural inputs; initiatives to enhance India's competitiveness in Artificial Intelligence through the development of sector-specific AI models optimised for locally available hardware; programmes to strengthen cyber-hygiene awareness among MSMEs and smaller financial institutions; and targeted interventions to support rural youth and workers in transitioning to productive non-farm employment and sustainable enterprises.

They also recommended launching a nationwide reading movement to ensure that every child can read and comprehend a newspaper by the end of Grade 5.

In the housing sector, stakeholders highlighted the importance of promoting rental housing as a significant avenue for expanding affordable housing in urban areas.

Suggestions were also made to accelerate the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to support young Indians as they transition from education to employment and to entrepreneurship.

-IANS

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