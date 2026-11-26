Gunmaaster G9 Twitter Review:Emraan Hashmi is making waves, and properly so. After all, following the success of Awarapan 2 earlier this year, the versatile actor will debut his second film in 2026 as Gunmaaster G9, an action-romance thriller. Aditya Datt directs Gunmaaster G9, which is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir through Soham Rockstar Entertainment and SRE Studios.

Emraan portrays an undercover agent in Gunmaaster G9, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.

Gunmaaster G9 is Emraan and Genelia's debut collaboration, and their new chemistry has surely been the talk of the town recently. Fans, on the other side, are excited to see Aparshakti Khurana, who has won hearts with his comedic timing, play the primary antagonist. While Gunmaaster G9's music has already made waves, the film has now been released, and here's what the crowd has to say.

Gunmaaster G9 X review

On Twitter, a fan rated Gunmaaster G0 4 stars and remarked, "Surprisingly nice. To be honest, there was little optimism at the beginning. However, the narrative, conclusion, and music were all fantastic.

#gunmaasterg9 todhfodh

#EmraanHashmi superrr

#AparshaktiKhurana bawaal

#GeneliaDeshmukh like never b4

#adityadatt kya action hai kya bana diye @SohamRockstrEnt take a bow.

#GunmasterG9 Nitin Kakkar (@radiowalanitin) November 26, 2026

INSIDE REPORTS ARE WILD

Emraan in beast mode, Apar absolutely lethal as the villain, Emraan–Genelia's chemistry on fire, a solid storyline packed with twists, explosive action and OG #EmraanHashmi –Himesh musical nostalgia

#GunMaasterG9 IN CINEMAS TOMORROW (@ravaan_00) November 26, 2026

Must watch." Another user posted, "INSIDE REPORTS ARE WILD." Emraan in beast mode, Apar totally lethal as the villain, Emraan-Genelia's chemistry on fire, a strong plot packed with twists, explosive action, and #EmraanHashmi-Himesh musical memories."

Meanwhile, Gunmaaster G9, which will compete at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, had a remarkable hold during advance booking, earning Rs 2.85 crore from presales with the sale of 1.08 lakh tickets