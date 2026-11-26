A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad took an unexpected turn after a dispute over freshly prepared rotis escalated into a physical fight between wedding guests and catering staff. The incident disrupted the celebrations and brought the wedding rituals to a halt for several hours.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night in Pamari village, under the Pachokhara police station area. A wedding procession had arrived from Agra, and preparations for the traditional garland-exchange ceremony were underway when the argument broke out. Police intervened after receiving information about the disturbance and took two people, including a cook, into custody.

Fresh Roti Demand Triggers Argument At Wedding

According to reports, some guests from the groom's side were having dinner when they asked the cook to prepare fresh, hot rotis.

However, the cook allegedly refused the request and asked them to eat the rotis that had already been prepared. This reportedly angered some guests, leading to a heated exchange between them and the catering staff. What began as a disagreement over food soon escalated into a physical confrontation, with people from both sides getting involved.

Wedding Rituals Suspended For Several Hours

The fight created chaos at the wedding venue, disrupting the celebrations and delaying the planned garland-exchange ceremony. With the situation becoming increasingly tense, local residents alerted the police. Officers from the Pachokhara police station reached the venue and intervened to bring the situation under control. Police reportedly took the cook and one of his associates into custody in connection with the altercation.

Bride's Farewell Takes Place After Police Intervention

Following police intervention, the atmosphere at the wedding venue gradually returned to normal. The remaining wedding rituals were completed in the presence of police personnel.

The bride was eventually sent off to her marital home with the groom on Thursday morning. A local police official confirmed that two people had been taken into custody following the dispute. Further legal action will be taken based on the complaint and findings of the investigation.

The incident has drawn attention to how a seemingly minor disagreement at a wedding can quickly escalate and disrupt an important family celebration.