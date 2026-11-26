MENAFN - Gulf Times) Winners of the 2026 Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding have described the honour as international recognition of translators' efforts and a spur to keep transferring knowledge across languages and cultures, particularly from less widely spoken tongues.

Speaking to reporters, the laureates stressed that translation broadens knowledge, advances research and education, and builds bridges of understanding between peoples amid rapid technological change.

Dr Osama Mohamed Ibrahim, professor of educational psychology at Sohag University, won second place in the English-to-Arabic individual books category for translating Research Integrity: Best Practices for the Social and Behavioural Sciences, published by Oxford University Press. He said the prize highlighted the role of scientific translation in enabling societies to take part in knowledge production in their own languages, and hoped it would nurture a research culture in Arab universities.

Chinese academic and translator Wang Yuyong (Faisal) was honoured for rendering Open Lectures on the Philosophy of Mencius from Chinese into Arabic. He said translation is becoming ever more significant in bridging gaps between peoples, even as artificial intelligence advances, adding that the world today needs dialogue rather than war. He noted that 16 Chinese nominees featured in this edition and said the award would encourage more Arabic-Chinese translation in both directions.

Dr Ahmed Sami al-Aidi, winner in the Achievement category for the Azerbaijani language, called the award a great honour and a motivation to strengthen cultural ties between Arabic and Azerbaijani. He has completed about 25 translation works, and was the first Arab scholar to earn a PhD in the field from Baku State University and the first to attain the rank of professor. He praised Qatar's commitment to culture and translation.

Moroccan English professor Marouane Zakher received the incentive award in the Arabic-to-English category for Writings on Translation (Kitabat fi al-Tarjama) (Arabic for a book in translation) by Moroccan philosopher Abdeslam Benabdelali. The book takes a philosophical approach to translation, drawing on thinkers including Jacques Derrida and Gilles Deleuze. Zakher said the award advances the translation movement, fosters cultural exchange and encourages young people to enter the field.

Nigerian researcher and translator Abubakar Muhammad Kabri, who won the Achievement category for the Fulani language (is a Senegambian language in the Niger–Congo), said his translation of Maliki jurisprudential (fiqh) texts from Arabic into Fulani was a major milestone in his career. He hoped the recognition would be a springboard for further projects.

Ahead of the ceremony, the award held a symposium titled“Towards a World That Translates and Understands” as part of its twelfth edition. It brought together academics, researchers and translators from various countries to examine translation's role in building mutual knowledge, promoting cross-cultural dialogue and overcoming stereotypes, as well as the challenges posed by intellectual and technological shifts.

Award Executive Director, Labib al-Nahhas reaffirmed commitment to the mission set by its patron, HH the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (may he rest in peace), stressing that translation is a bridge for understanding and mutual recognition between cultures.

Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding translators transferring knowledge