MENAFN - Gulf Times) With just one day to go before the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026 kicks off, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) opened its pit lane to fans on Thursday.

This meant that fans could get an immersive view of the team garages and a chance to see the cars as well as teams preparing for the weekend up close. Bridging the gap between the inner workings of the sport and its fans, the Pit Lane Walk witnessed many heartwarming interactions including photographs and autographs between attendees and their favourite teams.

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Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar interactions with a student from Shafallah Center.

Additionally, with inclusivity and community engagement at the heart of LIC, the circuit set up sensory friendly spaces with the aim to provide an inclusive and comfortable experience for fans with additional accessibility needs in collaboration with the Shafallah Center and Qatar Autism Society

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Students from Shafallah visit the pit lane at Lusail International Circuit.

Spaces include a dedicated sensory room in the Fan Zone, alongside the transformation of a commentary booth into a sensory room offering one of the best viewing areas on the circuit in a more controlled and comfortable environment. Adding to the occasion, Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar made a special appearance in the sensory room in the commentary booth.

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Building on this commitment, LIC also hosted a tailored, accessibility friendly Pit Lane Walk for children. The session welcomed 10 students, accompanied by chaperones. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Zhou Guanyu, reserve driver for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, made appearances, giving the children a chance to meet them, ask questions and collect autographs.

The thrill builds as the weekend gets under way, with Friday's F1 Family Friday allowing up to 4 children under 12 to receive free General Admission as long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal representative with a full price ticket. Child tickets must be booked in advance online through the official LIC website.

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Ferrari fans in the pit lane at Lusail International Circuit.

Circuit gates open from 12pm to 21pm on Friday, with a packed on track schedule consisting of two F1 practice sessions, one practice and one qualifying session for F2 as well as off track entertainment through the Fan Forum consisting of interviews with Drivers and Team Principals.

UK electronic music duo Chase & Status will take to the Lusail Live stage today, bringing an intense night of live music to the opening day of the race weekend.

Ticket holders can obtain complimentary Metro passes by showing a valid event ticket. Additionally, to ease access, shuttle buses will be rotating between the Qatar University Metro Station and LIC, with marshals positioned to guide attendees.

The Doha Metro will operate extended hours from 11:45am to 1am on Friday, with complimentary shuttle services running from Qatar University Station to the circuit. For the latest updates and information, download the official LIC App or visit the official website at lcsc.

Formula One Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit Shafallah Center Qatar Autism Society