MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar suffered a 52-74 defeat to South Korea in the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha on Thursday.

Qatar, who are already assured of a place at the 2027 World Cup as hosts, entered the qualifying window under new head coach Hatem Mamlouk, who replaced Hakan Demir. The Asian Qualifiers are providing Qatar with valuable competition against leading teams in the region ahead of next year's World Cup.

South Korea seized control early and led for all but 24 seconds as they secured a convincing 22-point victory. Qatar opened the scoring but the visitors quickly took charge when Jeonghyeon Moon hit a three-pointer with 9:17 left in the first quarter to put the visitors 3-2 ahead. South Korea then outscored Qatar 14-4 between 9:41 and 4:36, establishing a lead they never surrendered.

Junseok Yang played a key role for Korea with 14 points and eight assists, while Seounghyun Lee led their scoring with 17 points and eight rebounds. Moon added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, with Hongseok Yang also scoring 12 points and contributing six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Mike Lewis II was Qatar's leading scorer with 24 points, shooting 7-of-15 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line, but he received limited support as Korea's defence restricted the rest of the Qatar attack.

South Korea extended their advantage to 16 points by the end of the first quarter and led 43-27 at half-time. Qatar briefly reduced the deficit to 10 points during a 6-0 run in the second quarter, but South Korea quickly restored their control. The visitors' biggest lead was 23 points at 74-51 with 1:04 remaining.

Qatar next face Japan at Al Janoub Arena on Sunday.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers Basketball