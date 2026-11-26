MENAFN - Gulf Times) With the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026 set to take place at Lusail International Circuit from November 27 to 29, visitors to Qatar can explore a wide range of cultural, sporting and entertainment experiences across the country. From discovering the heritage of historic Doha and watching international football to attending fragrance exhibitions, family festivals and endurance sporting events, the race weekend coincides with a packed calendar of activities offering visitors an opportunity to experience different facets of Qatar.

One of the highlights is Skeek Al Doha, a cultural walking route launched by Qatar Tourism on November 24 that connects five restored landmarks in historic Doha. The route takes visitors through Fereej Al Asmakh, Bayt Al Zaman, the Founder's House of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Doha Stadium and Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariya, showcasing different aspects of the country's history, architecture and heritage.

Running until mid-May 2027, Skeek Al Doha features workshops, events and interactive performances, offering visitors an immersive experience of the city's historic neighbourhoods.

Football enthusiasts can also catch the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, which runs from November 19 to December 13. The tournament brings together 48 teams competing in 104 matches across eight pitches at Aspire Zone, with the final scheduled to take place at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Visit Qatar is the Official Destination Sponsor of the tournament for the second consecutive year. Tickets are available through FIFA's official ticketing website. For endurance sports enthusiasts, the ninth edition of the Qatar East to West Ultramarathon takes place on November 27, covering a challenging 90km route from Doha Corniche, near the Sheraton Hotel, to Dukhan Beach.

Organised by the Qatar Sports for All Federation in collaboration with the Qatar Runners Team, the race is divided into six phases and features 12 individual and team categories for men and women, attracting participants to one of the country's distinctive endurance sporting events. Visitors interested in fragrances and traditional scents can explore Teeb Al Hazm, the 14th edition of the Oud and Perfume Exhibition, taking place at the Galleria in Al Hazm, Al Markhiya, from November 25 to December 5.

The exhibition brings together perfume houses, fragrance makers and oud specialists, offering a showcase of traditional fragrance heritage alongside contemporary creations. Families and pet lovers can head to Nova Paw Festival at Pets Park, The Pearl, on November 27 and 28. The festival features dog and cat shows, fashion walks, grooming competitions and agility showcases, alongside the Cat Dome, live entertainment, food offerings and pet adoption initiatives.

The weekend also provides an opportunity for those interested in global healthcare developments to attend the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) 2026, scheduled for November 29 and 30 at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026 Lusail International Circuit