MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is about to become the place to be for global tech. From November 30 to December 2, Doha hosts the second edition of WSJ Tech: Qatar, an invitation-only gathering of executives, investors, founders and technology leaders from around the world and the region, who will dig into the trends reshaping technology and business.

The conference arrives through a strategic partnership between the Government Communications Office (GCO) and Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). It brings the people shaping global technology to Qatar's doorstep as the country builds an economy powered by knowledge and innovation.

Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani, Director of the GCO, said that hosting The Wall Street Journal's flagship technology event makes Qatar the only country outside the United States to do so. That puts Qatar in direct conversation with leaders in technology, business and investment, and gives it a platform to debate the shifts remaking the global economy. He added that the event also helps Qatar's business ecosystem connect with major stakeholders, forge new partnerships, and support the drive to diversify the economy and develop national talent.

Now in its second consecutive year, the conference reinforces Qatar's standing as a global meeting point for technology, investment and business leaders, Sheikh Jassim said. He said the GCO looks forward to building on last year's achievements, with discussions focused on the sectors that will power the global economy in the years ahead.

Four themes anchor this year's programme: AI at work; energy and the physical infrastructure that future computing will depend on; cybersecurity, defence technology and geopolitics; and the attention economy, where streaming, gaming, sport and live experiences are fast converging.

The speaker line-up spans technology, investment, business and sport. It includes Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar; Kimbal Musk, co-founder and CEO of Nova Sky Stories; Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic champion; Maria Sharapova, five-time Grand Slam champion, entrepreneur and investor; Carolyn Everson, board member of The Walt Disney Company, The Coca-Cola Company and Under Armour; Narry Singh, senior managing director at Cognition; and Andrew Fox, founder and CEO of Powerus.

Over three days, WSJ journalists host candid conversations and interviews with speakers and guests. Curated offsite programming complements them, introducing participants to Qatar's opportunities in trade, investment, technology and innovation, and building in direct networking time.

The conference builds on its inaugural edition, held in Doha from 2 to 4 December 2025. It was the event's first outside the United States and in the Middle East and North Africa, drawing more than 200 senior executives, investors and founders. Invest Qatar showcased its $1bn incentive programme there.

The GCO and Dow Jones announced in 2024 that Qatar would host the conference as part of a multi-year strategic partnership, which aims to strengthen the company's presence in Qatar and the region through its operations at Media City Qatar.

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