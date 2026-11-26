MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed that his discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo Thursday focused on the latest regional developments and the importance of continued consultation and co-ordination of joint efforts to address current challenges.

The visit comes against the backdrop of sustained diplomatic engagement between Qatar and Egypt at the highest levels, marked by frequent meetings and telephone conversations between the leaderships and senior officials of the two countries, reflecting their shared commitment to regional security, stability and blade-->

The close bonds of brotherhood between the two countries and their peoples underpin a multifaceted relationship encompassing political, diplomatic, economic, investment and cultural co-operation, with both sides keen to broaden the scope of their partnership.

The continued engagement also reflects the convergence of their diplomatic efforts to defuse regional tensions, resolve conflicts through dialogue and advance collective Arab interests.

HH the Amir arrived in Cairo Thursday on an official visit at the invitation of the Egyptian president, who received him at the airport.

HH the Amir was also welcomed upon arrival by Qatar's ambassador to Egypt His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, alongside members of the Qatari embassy.

HH the Amir was accompanied by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and an official delegation.

Later in the day, HH the Amir was seen off by President Sisi at the Cairo International Airport. Qatar's ambassador was also present to bid farewell to HH the Amir.

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