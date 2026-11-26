MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia saw an increase in flood incidents and clinical waste in 2025, while dengue cases and related deaths fell significantly, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.

The number of flood incidents increased to 1,639 in 2025 from 1,345 in 2024, DOSM said in a statement.

Meanwhile, dengue cases fell by 54.7 percent to 55,399 in 2025 from 122,423 a year earlier.

Deaths from dengue hemorrhagic fever also declined to 47 in 2025 from 117 in 2024.

The amount of clinical waste generated, however, rose by 4.2 percent to 48,700 tons in 2025 from 46,700 tons in 2024.