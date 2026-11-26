MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Iraq's oil exports rose to 3.6 million barrels per day, generating USD 8.8 billion in October, Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair said Thursday.

Iraq is negotiating with OPEC to raise its production quota and with three US companies to develop oilfields.

The country is also seeking to boost production capacity, with most exports shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.