MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Lazio will face Torino in Round 13 of the Italian Football League (Serie A), which also features three crucial clashes for the top teams in the standings, as Roma take on Monza, Inter face Genoa, and Milan meet Cagliari.

League leaders Lazio, who sit at the top with 32 points, will play 13th-placed Torino (14 points) this Saturday, in a test where the hosts aim to continue their positive run and protect their lead amid close pressure from second-placed Roma, who trail by just two points.

In the second match, second-placed Roma (30 points) will travel to face 14th-placed Monza (10 points) next Sunday. Roma are looking to extend their strong run this season, while Monza hope to secure a positive result to improve their position in the table.

Meanwhile, third-placed Inter Milan (29 points) will host 10th-placed Genoa (16 points) on Saturday as well, aiming to claim all three points and stay in the title race given the tight gap at the top, with only three points separating them from Lazio.

In the fourth fixture, fourth-placed Milan (27 points) will play 11th-placed Cagliari (16 points) next Monday, looking to maintain their good form and remain firmly in contention for the top spots.

In other Round 13 matches, Frosinone will play Parma on Saturday; Udinese will face Fiorentina, Sassuolo will meet Napoli, and Como will take on Juventus next Sunday; and Lecce will play Atalanta on Monday. The round kicks off tomorrow, Friday, with Venezia facing Bologna.