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Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, extended his condolences to the families of the victims of a fuel truck crash in Egypt on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister wrote, "We extend our condolences to the families of the victims of the traffic accident in Giza Governorate."

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His Excellency also offered his condolences to the Arab Republic of Egypt, praying to Allah to protect the country and its people from harm.

At least 31 people were killed and 26 wounded in Cairo when a fuel tanker crashed into a concrete barrier and exploded, with flames spreading to nearby vehicles, in Egypt's Giza governorate on Wednesday.