MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The second edition of WSJ Tech: Qatar will take place in Doha from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2026, bringing together influential executives, investors, founders, and technology leaders from around the world and the region to discuss the trends shaping the future of technology and business.

The invitation-only conference comes to Qatar through the strategic partnership between the Government Communications Office (GCO) and Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). It brings the leaders shaping global technology to Qatar's doorstep, as the country builds an economy driven by knowledge and innovation.

Director of the GCO Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani said: "Being the only country outside the United States to host The Wall Street Journal's flagship technology event places Qatar in direct dialogue with leading figures in technology, business, and investment from around the world, and allows us to exchange views on the shifts reshaping the global economy. It also opens the door for our business ecosystem to connect with major stakeholders, explore new partnerships, and support our efforts to diversify the economy and develop national talent."

"Returning for a second consecutive year, the conference reflects Qatar's standing as a global meeting point for leaders in technology, investment, and business. We look forward to building on last year's achievements, and to discussions that look ahead to the sectors that will drive the global economy in the coming years," His Excellency added.

This year's program focuses on four themes: AI at Work; Energy and Infrastructure, covering the power and physical infrastructure the next era of computing will rest on; Cybersecurity, Defense Technology, and Geopolitics; and Entertainment, Media, and the Attention Economy, as digital streaming, gaming, sport, and live experiences rapidly converge.

Speakers include prominent figures from technology, investment, business, and sports, among them Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar; Kimbal Musk, Co-Founder and CEO of Nova Sky Stories; Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic champion; Maria Sharapova, five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, entrepreneur, and investor; Carolyn Everson, board member of The Walt Disney Company, The Coca-Cola Company, and Under Armour; Narry Singh, Senior Managing Director at Cognition; and Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Powerus.

Over three days, WSJ journalists lead candid conversations and interviews with speakers and guests, alongside direct networking and curated offsite programming that introduces participants to Qatar and its opportunities in trade, investment, technology, and innovation

This year's conference builds on the inaugural edition, held in Doha from Dec. 2-4, 2025, the event's first outside the United States and in the Middle East and North Africa. It brought together more than 200 senior executives, investors, and founders and saw Invest Qatar showcase its USD 1 billion incentive program.

The GCO and Dow Jones announced in 2024 that Qatar would host the conference as part of a multi-year strategic partnership that aims to strengthen the company's presence in Qatar and the region through its operations at Media City Qatar.