MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that discussions with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi focused on the latest regional developments as well as the importance of continued consultation and coordination of joint efforts to address current challenges.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said he discussed today with HE President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the latest developments in the region and the importance of continuing consultation and coordinating joint efforts regarding current challenges, in a way that contributes to safeguarding the security and stability of the region and realizing the aspirations of its peoples for peace and prosperity.