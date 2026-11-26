Amir Discusses Regional Developments And Current Challenges With Egyptian President
Cairo: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that discussions with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi focused on the latest regional developments as well as the importance of continued consultation and coordination of joint efforts to address current challenges.
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said he discussed today with HE President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the latest developments in the region and the importance of continuing consultation and coordinating joint efforts regarding current challenges, in a way that contributes to safeguarding the security and stability of the region and realizing the aspirations of its peoples for peace and prosperity.
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