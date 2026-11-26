MENAFN - IANS) Newtown, Nov 27 (IANS) Amid seat sharing row, BJP leader and Minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday took a dig at the Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would not offer Congress any winnable seats in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "Akhilesh ji will not leave any winnable seat for Congress, whether he offers 25 or 50 seats. Whatever unimportant seats there are, where the BJP is likely to win, will be given to Congress, and the party will have to accept them as well."

Commenting on the two proposed Bills scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha, Ghosh said Parliament was the appropriate forum for introducing and passing legislation required for the country's progress.

"Many Bills will be introduced. The Lok Sabha exists for this purpose, and laws will be passed there. Whatever is necessary for society to move forward must happen. Reforms should be undertaken at the appropriate time. Just as the Constitution has been amended hundreds of times, new amendments will also continue to be introduced whenever required," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress over its protests against the Election Commission of India, Ghosh alleged that the party was contradicting its own stand by approaching the poll panel despite criticising it.

"On one hand, these people are calling the Election Commission 'vote chor' and 'Godi chhod', while on the other, they are approaching the same institution to secure their political future and staging sit-in protests there. The Trinamool Congress was bound to reach this situation," he said.

On action against BJP leaders, Ghosh said the law should take its own course irrespective of political affiliations.

"Whoever a leader may belong to, if anyone acts outside the law, legal action must follow. Perhaps that process has already begun, but I do not know the details," he said.

He further alleged that the Trinamool Congress had become preoccupied with legal battles and complaints before the Election Commission instead of fulfilling its responsibilities as an Opposition party.

"Trinamool Congress is neither present among the public nor in the legislative house; instead, it is now caught up in the courts and the Election Commission. Their time will be consumed by these matters. The people voted for them to serve as the opposition, but now they are offering excuses; they are even staging a dharna at the Election Commission," he said.