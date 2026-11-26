MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) A 25 bps rate hike remains the base case for the upcoming RBI MPC meeting but a larger 50 bps hike could also be warranted, given stronger growth momentum and persistent inflationary pressures, according to a new report.

The previous MPC changed stance to calibrated tightening, with broadening, second order effects, and demand seen driving the speed and extent of the cycle.

Since then, demand has been resilient and“our Q2 GDP projection of 7.6 per cent is based on GVA of 8.3 per cent, driven by public sector support as well as availability of finance for consumption and working capital,” said the report by Axis Bank Economic Research.

While the base case remains a 25 bps hike, there are arguments emerging in favour of a 50 bps hike - the strength of growth requiring a large upside revision from the 7.1 per cent projection in October, inflation likely to hold above 6 per cent until at least June, and fears of falling behind the curve with the bulk of the rates universe already divorced from the 5.50 per cent policy rate.

There is also considerable evidence of second round effects in passthrough of inflation to goods and services and stickiness of output inflation amid margin expansion by corporates.

Even though rupee pressures are now for appreciation, another rate hike in the Dec meeting is a foregone conclusion, the report mentioned.

“Current swaps appear to price in a 50-bps rate hike along with effective rates close to the MSF. This is largely a passthrough of high FX forwards, itself a confluence of surplus USD and rational expectations of INR depreciation,” it noted.

Accelerated credit growth is also another potential sign of overheating. After a pause, rates might need to rise further past neutral inflation slowdown to 5 per cent in FY28, which rests on slowing demand as credit growth potentially proves unsustainable. Failing this, continued inflation might need a terminal rate of 50 bps above the 6 per cent neutral.

A larger move now can create space for a pause to better understand trends. Transmission of higher global rates is also likely to lead further upside to G-sec yields towards 7.50.

-IANS

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