MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Henry Cavill celebrated Thanksgiving with an elaborate homemade feast, giving fans a peek into his culinary skills as he prepared a Texas-themed spread for his family.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared pictures of the sumptuous spread, which included oak-smoked spatchcock turkey, jalapeno pecan cornbread dressing, green chilli creamed corn, creamy mushroom and green bean casserole, cheesy mashed potatoes and Jack Daniel's-glazed carrots.

Calling it a challenging cooking experience, Cavill said managing the timings and the smoker fire was no easy task, but seeing everything come together made it worthwhile.

He wrote:“Thanksgiving! One of the more enjoyable and terrifying American holidays. Family, fun and food....but the food. Turkey pressure is no joke, especially when I decided to honour Natalie's heritage and go full on Texas theme with both Turkey and sides! Dinner looked like this:

“Oak Smoked Spatchcock Turkey. I did a wet brine for 24hrs, then an air dry for 12hrs in the fridge. I made a garlic and caramelised onion butter that I shoved under the skin, and I did a combo of Pepper and Garlic for the rub. It took about 3.5 hrs to get to 155F in the breast then it rested for an hour whilst I finished the sides.”

Sharing the details about the sides, Cavill wrote:“Which were....Hatch green chiles creamed corn (the hatch didn't arrive from the Americas in time so I just used some other hatch like green chillies) Jalapeno Pecan Cornbread dressing (which, it turns out, is what stuffing is called when it ain't stuffed in le bird....cornbread was homemade the day before).”

“Smoked greenbean, and mushroom creamy casserole with crispy onions Garlic, cheese and caramelised onion mashed potatoes, Jack Daniels glazed carrots Homemade Turkey stock gravy from my Spatchcock adventures the day before!”

He added that he was particularly thankful for the opportunity to cook for his family and bring a little taste of Texas to the celebrations for Natalie.

“This was a serious cook to handle. All the crucial timings happen at once, and the fire on the smoker has to be managed carefully so that the Turkey doesn't die twice. It wasn't easy, but it was really rewarding.”

He added:“Miraculously everything worked.... I didn't let anyone talk to me for 5 hours straight, but it worked! A few good lessons learned, but really just thankful to be able to cook for my family, and make it feel a little more Texas for my Natalie. So, Happy Thanksgiving to you American lot out there. I hope you're having a great one! Oh, and sorry about the half eaten photos, we all got a bit carried away before I remembered to take some!”