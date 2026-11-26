MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 27 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its newly released 'Manifesto of the People's Will' in Uttar Pradesh, describing it as“little more than empty rhetoric” and alleging that it was a“money-minded manifesto” rather than a genuine commitment to public welfare.

In a post on X, Mayawati said the charter released by the SP was similar to its so-called PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) initiative and merely proved the saying“all show and no substance”.

She alleged that the SP had consistently demonstrated a“narrow-minded, casteist and pro-big-money” approach, which, according to her, went against the interests, welfare, dignity and safety of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and other sections of society.

Citing the recent biennial election for a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati accused the SP of preferring a“big-money tycoon” over supporting the PDA.

“Can such policies and activities ever resolve the state's serious problems of widespread poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration? Never,” she said.

The BSP chief further questioned the SP's candidate selection strategy, alleging that the party would continue to field wealthy people, strongmen and others in elections instead of individuals genuinely concerned about society and public interest.

She said the SP's 'Manifesto of the People's Will' was actually more of a“money-minded manifesto”, claiming that those selected by the party remained immersed in their personal gains and self-interest rather than working for the country and society.

Defending the BSP's political approach, Mayawati said“work for every hand” and“the rule of law through the law” were exclusively the policies and principles of her party.

She claimed that the BSP had demonstrated its commitment to implementing these principles with complete honesty and dedication during all four of its governments in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Mayawati, the BSP had consistently pursued an agenda benefiting all communities and sections of society. She also claimed that rival parties, particularly the SP, Congress and BJP, lacked the strength to deliver on such an agenda.

Taking another swipe at the SP, Mayawati questioned how people could forget the alleged stains on its political record, particularly its opposition to reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

She also accused the SP of contributing to an atmosphere of caste hatred and riots in Uttar Pradesh, besides raising other issues concerning public interest and welfare.

Concluding her criticism, Mayawati described the SP's words, promises, claims and declarations as“electoral deception and trickery” and cautioned people to remain alert against what she termed the party's misleading political promises.