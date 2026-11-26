Booking a cab from an airport can often burn a hole in passengers' pockets, particularly when they need a short ride. However, a Mumbai passenger has shared an interesting experience that has caught the attention of social media users.

Sunny R Gupta recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain how he managed to bring down his cab fare after making a small change to his pickup location at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

TIL, if you book a cab from the Mumbai Airport T2 Terminal, you are charged 1,500 for 4kms, waiting time of 17mins.

Instead if you walk to Fairmont hotel; which is right outside the airport, opposite Arrivals. (Go down, walk 2 mins towards the left) the fare changed to Rs. 79. I added a 50 rs tip and got a cab for 125 within 6 mins.

— Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 25, 2026

According to his post, he initially attempted to book a cab directly from Terminal 2 (T2). The app reportedly displayed a fare of Rs 1,500 for a journey of just 4 km, with an estimated waiting time of 17 minutes.

Rather than confirming the booking, Gupta decided to try something different. He walked away from the airport terminal towards the nearby Fairmont hotel and checked the fare again.

Cab Fare Drops To Rs 79 After Man Changes Pickup Location

Gupta revealed that the alternative pickup point was just a short walk from the airport terminal. Passengers could reportedly reach the location by going downstairs and walking towards the left for approximately two minutes in the direction of the Fairmont hotel, situated opposite the airport's Arrivals area.

What happened next surprised him. After changing the pickup location to the area near the hotel, the quoted fare for the same 4-km journey dropped from Rs 1,500 to just Rs 79.

Gupta also decided to add a Rs 50 tip to the booking. As a result, his final payment came to Rs 125. He further claimed that the cab arrived within six minutes, considerably earlier than the initial estimated waiting time of 17 minutes.

The passenger shared the experience online, highlighting how a small change in the pickup location had made such a significant difference to his travel expenses.

Internet Users Share Their Own Airport Travel Money-Saving Tricks

The post soon caught the attention of X users, with several people appreciating Gupta for sharing the alternative pickup location. Some were curious about the exact route and which floor passengers needed to reach before walking towards the hotel.

Others joined the conversation by sharing their own experiences of finding cheaper transportation options around airports.

One user suggested walking towards the auto-rickshaw stand and exiting the airport premises before booking a cab. Another shared a different approach, explaining how taking the Metro for a couple of stops before booking a cab had helped reduce overall travel expenses.

Some users also discussed using prepaid taxi services as an alternative to app-based airport pickups.

The discussion has once again brought attention to the difference in transportation costs around airports and the ways passengers explore cheaper alternatives. However, the fare difference shared by Gupta is based on his individual experience and may vary depending on the cab service, demand, location and time of booking.