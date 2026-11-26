MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Discover the benefits of gifting a mommy makeover at Ourian Plastic Surgery. Help her feel confident and ready for life after birth-a gift for the whole family.

- Dr. Ariel OurianBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery of Beverly Hills, a plastic surgery practice founded and led by plastic surgeon Dr. Arial Orian at /, is proud to announce new content on "gifting" a mom a mommy makeover post-pregnancy. Many women are inhibited even from asking; gifting may help the woman prioritize her own well-being.“Moms can easily get overwhelmed after a pregnancy. Not only do they have to care for their children, but they might also struggle to keep their energy up for couple time, work and social engagements. When a woman can't fit into her clothes like she used to, this can be depressing,” explained Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills. "No mom should ever feel that way. Our mommy makeover surgery can help her choose how she wants to look and feel moving forward.”The public can review the new content on a top rated mommy makeover surgeon practices a restorative mindset at /a-top-rated-mommy-makeover-surgeon-practices-a-restorative-mindset/. Studies show mommy makeover surgery can increase a woman's self-esteem, intimacy, and overall well-being. Physical changes after pregnancy can include weight gain and hormonal fluctuations, which can negatively affect a woman's energy levels and overall health. Pregnancy can change the female body, not only including weight gain but other issues that impact the cosmetic look a person has. The public can review the mommy makeover page, which includes an updated before-and-after gallery at /procedures/body-procedures/mommy-makeover/.More details on mommy makeover procedures can be found on the Stanford Education page at . The page includes details on how plastic surgery can mitigate permanent changes to a woman's body after pregnancy, such as drooping breasts and a sagging waistline. A woman searching for a mommy makeover should be finished with childbearing and breastfeeding. Patients must also follow a healthy diet and maintain a stable weight. A consultation can review each woman's personal health and situation.A MOMMY MAKEOVER IN BEVERLY HILLS BRINGS THE FAMILY TOGETHERLos Angeles mothers going through post-pregnancy may experience changes that become obvious to the rest of the family. After giving birth, changes in the body can make a new mom lethargic. Hormonal changes can make it difficult for a mother to maintain her energy and focus. And the postpartum physical changes might lower a mothers self-esteem as well. These changes can impact not just the mom but the entire family. The physical 'boost' of a mommy makeover in Beverly Hills, CA might be the gift a new mom may appreciate. Plastic surgery designed to lift and tighten a postpartum body could help bring back mom's energy and self-confidence bringing the family back together.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYLed by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, Ourian Plastic Surgery is a top-rated practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team dedicate themselves to providing exceptional care and transformative results. The practice specializes in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. They use the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery. Ourian Plastic Surgery helps people achieve their goals and boost self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at .

Lee McDonald

JM Internet Group

+1 415-655-1071

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Content on Morale Improvement with a Mommy Makeover in Beverly Hills News Provided By JM Internet Group November 27, 2026, 03:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.