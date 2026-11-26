MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) Unidentified thieves allegedly broke into the locked house of a jeweller in Tata Colony village under Maner police station limits in Bihar's Patna district and decamped with gold and silver jewellery, cash and other valuables worth an estimated Rs 30-40 lakh.

The incident came to light after the jeweller, Dharmendra Kumar Swarnakar, returned home late at night following a religious ceremony at his new residence. The theft has triggered concern among residents of the area.

According to the victim, he had gone with his entire family to Gandhi Hat locality, located in Ward No. 8 of the Maner Municipal Council, to attend a housewarming ceremony and religious rituals at his newly constructed house.

His old residence in Tata Colony, under Madhopur Panchayat, had been left locked.

Taking advantage of the family's absence, the thieves allegedly broke into the house and forced open the locks of several rooms.

They ransacked the premises, broke open a locker and stole the gold and silver jewellery and cash kept inside.

Brass utensils, clothes and other valuables were also reported missing.

When Swarnakar returned home late at night, he found the rooms in disarray and the locker broken open.

Realising that valuables had been stolen, he immediately informed the Maner police and submitted a written complaint seeking legal action.

After receiving the information, police personnel reached the spot and inspected the house.

They are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify those involved in the burglary.

Police are also considering deploying a dog squad and calling a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence, given the scale of the theft.

According to a police official, a written complaint has been received from the victim, and further action is being taken accordingly.

"The exact value of the stolen property and a detailed inventory of the missing items are yet to be established. The victim has estimated the loss at around Rs 30-40 lakh," the officer said.

Police are analysing CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspects.

The number of people involved and the manner in which the burglary was planned will become clear as the investigation progresses.