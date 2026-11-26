MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 27 (IANS) South Korean stocks traded sharply higher late on Friday morning, extending a tentative recovery after a volatile week, led by gains in technology shares amid continued market jitters over artificial intelligence (AI).

After opening 0.37 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) extended its earlier gains to trade up 105.42 points, or 2.24 percent, to 4,816.63 as of 11:20 am, reports Yonhap news agency.

Investors are watching whether the tech rally has staying power after days of volatility driven by doubts over the sustainability of the AI trade.

Overnight, Wall Street was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. In Seoul, large-cap shares were trading higher across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 1.98 percent and its chipmaking rival SK hynix gained 1.71 percent after both opened lower.

Among other index heavyweights, SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, added 1.84 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 3.15 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,341.3 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.6 won from the previous stock trading session's close.

Global stocks are experiencing increasing volatility due to artificial intelligence (AI)-linked uncertainties, and there is a need to guard against the deepening ties between the chipmaking sector's cycle and the financial market, South Korean authorities said on Friday.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il held a meeting with heads of the Bank of Korea, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and other related agencies to check market conditions.

The policymakers echoed views that the local stock market's volatility is growing due to uncertainties surrounding the AI sector and changes in the global trade environment.

In particular, they said it needs to closely check the risks related to the correlation of the chip sector and the stock market.

Last week, the financial authorities unveiled a set of steps to respond to stock market volatility, including lifting the limit of share buybacks by listed firms.

Also, the financial authorities are working to increase the size of a stock market stabilisation fund currently set at some 11 trillion won as the country's stock market capitalisation has grown sharply.

The fund, established by financial institutions, is aimed at stabilising the local securities market during periods of sharp stock price declines.

It was last activated in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis.

-IANS

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