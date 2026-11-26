Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 27 (ANI): Voting for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections began on Friday morning, with voters turning up early at Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School polling station to exercise their democratic rights. Speaking about the arrangements, Bijoy Debnath, Presiding Officer of Polling Station No. 23, said that all preparations had been completed on time. He stated that the mock poll was conducted as scheduled and polling agents had arrived at the polling station before 5:30 AM. He also praised the security arrangements and coordination among polling personnel and security personnel, describing them as among the best arrangements. He said that everything was proceeding smoothly and the polling station, located in the heart of the city, was fully prepared for the election.

Speaking to ANI, Presiding Officer Bijoy Debnath said,“The overall arrangements for polling personnel and security personnel can be described as one of the best. Since this polling station is in the heart of the city, all arrangements have been made properly.”“Everything is proceeding smoothly. My preparations have been completed, and the mock poll was also conducted on time. The polling agents, who play a very important role in the election process, arrived here before 5:30 AM. The mock poll commenced at the scheduled time,” he added. Meanwhile, voters expressed happiness and satisfaction over the arrangements. A woman voter said that she was very happy to cast her vote and had arrived early in the morning along with her family after completing her morning routine. She appreciated the discipline and management at the polling station, adding that she, her husband and their daughter, all three members of the family, had come to cast their votes.

Speaking to ANI, a woman voter, Tapashi Banik said, "My experience has been very good so far, and I am very happy. Today, all of us woke up early in the morning, got ready and came out to cast our votes. We are all very excited and happy today. The discipline and arrangements here are also very good.” Another elderly voter also expressed happiness over participating in the democratic process, saying that she had been voting for many years and felt delighted to cast her vote early in the morning. Speaking to ANI, another woman voter, Shikha Roy, said,“I have been voting for the past 20–25 years. I came here early in the morning to cast my vote, and I am feeling very happy and excited. It is a wonderful experience. There are three voters in my family.” Voters appreciated the arrangements at Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School, where a disciplined atmosphere was maintained during the early hours of polling. Counting of votes will take place on December 2. (ANI)