Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a show-cause notice to Kamrup District Congress Committee (DCC) President Pranjit Choudhury over the alleged abrupt cancellation of a preparatory meeting scheduled on November 24 for the Samvidhan Raksha March in Guwahati. In the notice dated November 26, Choudhury has been asked to submit a written explanation within one day of receiving it, stating why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for allegedly violating party discipline.

According to the notice, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had directed the organisation of the Samvidhan Raksha March in Guwahati. In connection with the programme, AICC Secretary Manoj Chauhan held meetings with various District Congress Committees to ensure effective mobilisation of party workers and supporters. As part of the preparations, an important meeting with the Kamrup District Congress Committee was scheduled by Chauhan on November 24. A formal communication regarding the meeting was also sent by the APCC General Secretary (Organisation). However, the APCC President was informed that the scheduled meeting had been abruptly cancelled without any valid or genuine reason, the notice stated.

The notice further mentioned that the APCC President had expressed serious displeasure over what it described as negligence and non-compliance with the AICC's directives.“In view of the above, and as directed by the Hon'ble President, Assam PCC, you are hereby served with this Show Cause Notice,” the communication stated. Choudhury has been directed to explain the circumstances behind the cancellation and clarify why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for the alleged violation of party discipline.

Earlier, the Congress organised 'Samvidhan Raksha Marches' across all states on November 26 as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution. According to an official party release, every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) organised the march at its respective state headquarters, with Kharge participating in the programme in Lucknow. The marches were organised from the statues of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi. Following floral tributes, Congress workers and citizens are scheduled to read the Preamble aloud, recalling the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and take an oath to protect the Constitution. As part of the campaign, Congress workers reached every polling booth under the 'Vote Rakshak' campaign to verify the names of voters deleted from electoral rolls and assist them in reclaiming their right to vote. (ANI)