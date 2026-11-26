Nairobi [Kenya], November 27 (ANI): India has handed over the Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) system to Kenya under the Mentorship Programme of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The initiative aims to strengthen Kenya's capacity for specialised chemical analysis, forensic investigations and chemical safety.

Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Adarsh Swaika handed over the equipment to Kipchumba Murkomen, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, during an official ceremony held at the Office of the Government Chemist of Kenya. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kenya said, "High Commissioner @AdarshSwaika1 handed over a Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (GC–MS) system to Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in an official ceremony today at the office of Government Chemist of Kenya."

The Embassy said the equipment was provided by the Government of India to Kenya as a grant under the OPCW Mentorship Programme. Highlighting the significance of the assistance, the Embassy said, "The equipment will reinforce Kenya's capacity to undertake specialised chemical analysis, identify relevant chemical substances and support investigations related to chemical safety and security."

Reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, the Embassy added, "From forensic training and laboratory equipment to the recent delivery of medical supplies for Kenya's Ebola response, India is committed to partner with Kenyan institutions on priorities that matter to Kenya."

Under the OPCW Mentorship and Partnership Programme (MPP), India's National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC) partnered with Kenya's National Authority in 2024 to strengthen the country's implementation capacity under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Facilitated through reciprocal bilateral exchange visits in Nairobi and New Delhi, the initiative focused on sharing India's technical expertise in digital declaration portals, Article VI compliance, customs enforcement and chemical industry outreach.

The programme also involved demonstrations of automated tracking systems and emergency response protocols, helping Kenya modernise its regulatory framework, improve chemical safety and strengthen institutional capabilities. The initiative further deepened South-South cooperation between the two countries.

The latest handover comes amid broader efforts by India to strengthen its partnership with Kenya through technical assistance, capacity-building initiatives and cultural exchanges. Earlier, on November 5, the High Commission of India in Nairobi launched a special oral history podcast series titled 'The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History' to document the journeys and contributions of prominent members of Kenya's Indian-origin community. The series, hosted by University of Nairobi Professor of History Kenneth Ombongi, will feature conversations exploring the community's migration, settlement, achievements and enduring connections with India. Its first episode will feature industrialist and philanthropist Manu Chandaria.