New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday questioned what he termed“the need for a new women's reservation bill” ahead of the Parliament session on November 30. Taking aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chidambaram accused him of misrepresenting the Congress party's position on the implementation of women's reservation.“Home Minister Amit Shah either has amnesia or is economical with the truth,” he wrote.“He claims that the Congress cannot stop the implementation of the promise to reserve 1/3 of the seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the State Legislatures,” Chidambaram added. He then noted that the Constitution (106th) Amendment Act, 2023 has already been enacted.“The Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament on September 20 and 21, 2023. Congress fully supported the passage of the Bill, and has been demanding the immediate implementation of the Act.”“Why is the BJP government not implementing the Act? What is the need for a new Bill?” asked Chidambaram.

His remarks come as the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued an official statement noting that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. According to a press release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the brief four-day sitting is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 3. "The Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026," the release said.

On Thursday evening, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Central government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. In a post on X, Rijiju added that the sittings of both Houses of Parliament are expected to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business.“The Government has requested Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Rijiju posted on X. "Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," the Union Minister added.

Speculation over the delimitation and women's reservation has intensified following Rijiju's announcement, as the announcement did not specify which bills would be taken up. The decision to reconvene the Houses at short notice comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented procedural timeline following the previous parliamentary session. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on August 13, 2026. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)