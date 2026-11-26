IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for four districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, November 27. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), isolated places in Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Theni are likely to receive heavy showers.

While these four districts remain under the heavy rain warning, several other parts of the state may also experience moderate rainfall. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated locations.

The weather alert also covers several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast For November 28: More Showers Expected

Rainfall activity is expected to continue across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, November 28, with the IMD extending its thunderstorm and lightning warning.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Nilgiris, the ghat areas of Coimbatore and the ghat areas of Theni district. Several other districts, including Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai, may receive moderate rainfall.

Parts of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari are also likely to witness showers. Meanwhile, light rainfall is expected in a few other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Residents, particularly those in areas likely to experience intense showers, should remain alert to changing weather conditions and follow official IMD advisories.

Chennai Weather Today: Will Schools Remain Closed Due To Rain?

Chennai is likely to experience moderate rainfall at a few places on November 27, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated locations.

According to the weather forecast, the city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of approximately 25 degrees Celsius. Rain is possible during the morning, while mostly cloudy skies are expected later in the day.

Meanwhile, parents and students waiting for a Tamil Nadu school holiday announcement have no statewide closure update to consider as of the latest available information on Friday morning.

School closures, if necessary due to heavy rainfall or waterlogging, will be decided by the respective district administrations. Parents are advised to check announcements from their district collectors and individual schools before sending children to classes.