Bhogi, a Telugu period action drama starring Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, and Dimple Hayathi, opened in theatres on Friday, November 27, 2026. Sampath Nandi wrote and directed the latest theatrical production, which stars Sharwanand in the major role. The cast also includes Sharathshwath and Avinash.

The film has been released in theatres worldwide, bringing in a new audience on its opening day. Following the premiere, audiences began expressing their initial views on social media. Several people have flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their experiences viewing Bhogi's opening-day programs.

These blogs provide an early peek into the reactions of a certain group of moviegoers. As more people view the video throughout the weekend, the responses and conversations about its release may continue to evolve. Here are some reactions posted online after the release of Bhogi.

The responses represent the firsthand perspectives of viewers who attended the original showing. They may not accurately reflect the response of the larger audience. As more people see the film in the following days, a more full picture of its reception will emerge.

Bhogi: Cast and Crew

In Bhogi, Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, and Dimple Hayathi play the major characters. Sharathshwath, Avinash, and other actors round up the supporting cast. Sampath Nandi wrote and directed this Telugu period action drama. K.K. Radhamohan produced the film under the umbrella of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, and Lakshmi Radhamohan presented it.

Bheems Ceciroleo created the soundtrack, while Kishore Kumar A handled the cinematography. Kiran Kumar Manne is recognized as the art director, while Dilip Subbarayan choreographed the stunts.