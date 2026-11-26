Rainfall activity is likely to increase across parts of Andhra Pradesh following the possibility of two low-pressure systems developing over the Bay of Bengal.

The state has witnessed the impact of consecutive cyclones in recent weeks, leaving several areas struggling to recover from weather-related damage. As conditions gradually return to normal, the possibility of fresh rainfall has raised concerns among residents.

The weather department has warned that several districts could experience moderate to heavy showers accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Residents have been advised to remain cautious as the weather conditions may change over the coming days.

Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa Among Districts Likely To Receive Rain

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain, isolated parts of Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts may receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday, November 27.

Other districts across the state could also experience scattered light showers.

The forecast suggests that rainfall may not be uniform across Andhra Pradesh, with some areas likely to receive more showers than others. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds could accompany the rainfall in affected locations.

People living in vulnerable areas have been advised to follow official weather updates and take necessary precautions.

APSDMA Issues Safety Advisory; Check Rainfall Recorded In Andhra Pradesh

Amid the possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a safety advisory for residents.

People have been advised against taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms. They should also stay away from electricity poles and areas near large hoardings, as lightning and strong winds could create dangerous situations.

Meanwhile, several locations recorded notable rainfall on Thursday evening.

Tenali in Guntur district received the highest rainfall among the locations mentioned, recording 29.4 mm. Indukurupeta in Nellore district registered 25 mm, while Puttur in Tirupati district received 21 mm. Vadlamudi in Guntur district recorded 20.8 mm of rainfall.