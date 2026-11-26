MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of Azerbaijan's“Great Return” program, another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been resettled in the Aghdere, Khojaly, and Khojavend districts.

The resettlement is being carried out in line with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the return of citizens to territories liberated from occupation.

Previously, the families had been temporarily accommodated in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, a total of 73 families, comprising 271 people, are returning to their homeland.

In the Aghdere district, 10 families (42 people) have been resettled in Vanli village, 15 families (49 people) in Childiran village, two families (six people) in Kolatag village, and one family (one person) in Heyvali village.

In the Khojaly district, four families (seven people) have moved to Badara village, nine families (32 people) to Khanyurdu village, and eight families (33 people) to Khanabad village.

Meanwhile, seven families (30 people) have been resettled in the town of Khojavend, while another 17 families (71 people) have moved to Guzeykhirman village in the same district.