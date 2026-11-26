Rally House Kicks Off Black Friday With Big Savings On Eagles And FIFA Gear
Whether cheering on the Birds at Lincoln Financial Field, watching from home or shopping for the ultimate Eagles fan, customers can take advantage of savings across Rally House's selection of officially licensed Eagles apparel, hats, accessories and gifts. In addition to savings on Eagles merchandise, soccer fans can complete their World Cup collections with an additional 50% off FIFA gear.
These limited-time promotions give Philadelphia fans the perfect opportunity to show their team pride while checking a few names off their holiday shopping lists.
Fans can visit their local Rally House store or shop online to take advantage of the offers while they last.
Promotion Details:
- Philadelphia Eagles: 25% off all Philadelphia Eagles gear FIFA: Extra 50% off all FIFA gear Dates: November 27 – December 4, 2026 Where: Participating Rally House locations and online
About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 335 locations in 31 states.
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