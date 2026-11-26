MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) In a major operation against drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Worli Unit, of Mumbai Police has seized approximately 12.2 kg of charas, estimated to be worth Rs 12.20 crore, and arrested two suspected drug traffickers.

According to police officials, the seizure was made during an operation conducted at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai between November 24 and 25. Acting on suspicion of drug-related activities, the police team detained two individuals and recovered the contraband from their possession.

Following the recovery, a case was registered against both accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

During interrogation, the arrested individuals disclosed information about their links with other members of the drug trafficking network. Acting on the leads provided by them, a Mumbai Police team was subsequently dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to investigate the suspected connections and gather further evidence.

The operation was conducted under the supervision and guidance of senior Mumbai Police officials, with personnel from the Worli Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell playing a key role.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network, establish the source of the seized narcotics and trace the supply chain.

In a similar operation earlier, on August 18, the ANC's Worli Unit had arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized 10 kg of charas worth Rs 10 crore near Bandra Terminus in Mumbai's Bandra (East).

Acting on specific intelligence, ANC officials conducted a search operation between 2.20 p.m. and 5 p.m. and detained Santosh Sav for his alleged involvement in the purchase, sale, supply and storage of narcotic substances.

Earlier, on June 10, the Thane City Crime Branch had busted a drug trafficking network allegedly linked to the Kashmir Valley. Three persons were arrested, and charas and tramadol capsules worth more than Rs 3.03 crore were seized. DCP (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the action was part of a special anti-narcotics drive.