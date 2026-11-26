MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Reality TV star Paris Hilton is soaking in the joys of motherhood and family time this Thanksgiving as she celebrates the festival with her loved ones in Maui.

Taking to Instagram, Paris shared a heartfelt note reflecting on how becoming a mother to her two children has transformed her life. She said that creating family traditions and experiencing the world through her children's eyes has given her life a "whole new meaning".

Paris wrote in the caption:“There was a time when I dreamed of the life I'm living now, and sometimes I still have to pinch myself that this is my reality. Being a mommy to my two beautiful babies, creating our own family traditions and getting to experience the world through their eyes has brought a whole new meaning to my life.”

“This Thanksgiving, I'm feeling especially grateful for the time we get to spend together, the little moments that end up meaning the most and all the beautiful memories we're making as a family. There's nowhere else I'd rather be than right here with my favorite people in the world.”

He added:“I'm also so thankful for all of you who have been on this journey with me. Your love and support through so many different chapters of my life means more to me than you know. I feel so lucky to get to share this chapter with you all. Sending so much love from Maui and wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful Thanksgiving.”

Paris Hilton married venture capitalist Carter Reum in November 2021, in a star-studded ceremony in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. The couple have two children Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, a son born via surrogate on January 16, 2023 and daughter London, born via surrogate in November 2023.

Talking about Paris, she first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s for her presence in New York City's social scene and ventured into fashion modeling in 2000.

The reality television series The Simple Life, in which she co-starred with her friend Nicole Richie, and a leaked 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, later released as 1 Night in Paris, catapulted her to global fame.

Reality television series Paris Hilton's My New BFF, The World According to Paris, Hollywood Love Story, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love; the documentaries Paris, Not France, The American Meme and This Is Paris.