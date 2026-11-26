Recently, in this column, I argued that markets are valuation indicators, not forecasters of technology. The weeks since have confirmed this.

Since November 5, four major changes have occurred in the world of tech: Nasdaq fell 5.5 per cent, $2.5-3 trillion was erased, Nikkei and Kospi fell about 6 per cent; Jensen Huang resigned, and Nvidia faced its seventh straight weekly loss, about $1.6–1.7 trillion below its October peak; Anthropic was listed as ANT at $83 a share, about $1.5 trillion; Huang was reinstated, and Nvidia went up about 30 per cent, Nasdaq roughly 7 per cent. In three of the four cases, the technology did not move, yet prices moved by trillions. In the fourth — Anthropic's listing — something real changed, upwardly and steeply. The common thread is talent and builders, whom markets price badly in both directions.

On November 23, Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Huang as president, CEO and director, 11 days after he resigned. The foreign intelligence operation remains under investigation. AI is the most strategic industry of our time. Nvidia is at its core. Huang is a valuable part of its talent. The most valuable people in the industry are targets; boards must treat their security and retention as seriously as their strategy.

Now look at what the market did. Nvidia fell for seven weeks, losing almost half its value from its October 6 record. Then it rose about 30 per cent in a single session; Nasdaq rose around 7 per cent with it. Not one transistor changed between Friday and Monday. What changed was confidence that the people who build them would stay. While Huang was gone, Nvidia's director of developer technology warned that“irreplaceable talent at Nvidia is now contemplating departing”, pay reviews were pulled forward, and recruiters began calling. The market was pricing a talent risk, crudely: In this industry, the scarcest input is talent as much as silicon.

On November 19, Anthropic listed on the Nasdaq as ANT. Nothing about it was ANT-like. It priced at $83 a share, above its initial $70 to $78 range, at a valuation of about $1.5 trillion. It opened at $111.50, then settled back.

Uday Kotak's post said Anthropic did not exist five years ago and now carries a value larger than India's top 10 companies combined. His questions deserve serious answers:“Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?” My answer is both. Anthropic reported $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026, against $4.6 billion in all of 2025. That is a high-velocity arc of adoption, and adoption is one-way.

Anthropic was built by about 5,300 people, up from about 940 at the end of 2024: By my arithmetic, some $280 million of listed value per employee. The filing is candid about how fragile that is. Rivals“continue to directly solicit” its employees, and its own equity awards“may not be as effective as in the past.”

I have watched this pattern in every cycle of my career. Capital arrives early, overbuilds, panics, reprices and rebuilds, while usage compounds underneath. In 2000, Nasdaq lost 78 per cent in the internet bubble blowout, but the internet is now the substrate of everything around us. November's crash, the Nvidia rout and Monday's rebound are the same film at faster speed. AI will survive its corrections. The question is who owns the arc when it arrives. In a correction, talent, capacity and assets get cheaper.

Three weeks ago, an online brokers' CEO drew comfort from the fact that India has no AI companies to lose money on. A country that owns none of the arc avoids the drawdowns. But it also cannot capture the upside of investments, jobs and unprecedented Gross Value Added in enterprises and economies — and it cannot set the terms on which its own businesses, consumers and students build opportunities around the technology.

AI is the battleground. Talent matters more than ever. Investments will flow to where talent is. Talent will go to where opportunities are. India is not short of talent. A large share of the world's chip designers are here, and they have designed silicon whose intellectual property sits on other nations' balance sheets. Stanford's 2026 AI Index ranks India second in the world in AI authors and inventors, with about 50,000 against 2,20,000 for the United States, and first in AI skill penetration. But it also records the largest net outflow of AI talent of any country measured. We train the engineers, and others own what they build.

Washington's own door is unsettled: Its $100,000 H-1B fee was struck down in June and remains under appeal. Talent will move to where opportunities, hard problems, compute and ownership are. That is why our capital must fund chip design, why we need sovereign inference chips and domestic procurement, why we need compute and models in our own languages.

A five-year-old company worth more than India's 10 largest should not intimidate us. It should instruct us. Founders will leave and return. Boards will investigate. None of it touches the line underneath: Compute gets cheaper, models get better, adoption goes one way, and nations and enterprises that keep their talent compound their lead. Prices ask what something is worth today. The arc asks what becomes possible tomorrow. Only one of those questions has had the same answer for 50 years. The arc is relentless. Talent decides who owns it. Everything else is noise.

The writer, former MP and Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skills and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, is BJP Keralam state president and MLA for Nemom. He began his career as a chip designer. Views are personal